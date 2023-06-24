Citigroup Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $44.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Open Text Trading Down 0.9 %

OTEX stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

