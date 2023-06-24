Citigroup Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $10.80

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 952,073 shares of company stock worth $8,295,370 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.