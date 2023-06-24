Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 29,464 shares trading hands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.