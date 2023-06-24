Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 13,252 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,354. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

