Comparing American International (AMIH) & Its Rivals

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.85% -34.92% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $567.18 million $14.59 million 325.42

This table compares American International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 206 932 1568 65 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 84.24%. Given American International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

American International competitors beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

