Comparing Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) and Its Rivals

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enerpac Tool Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million $15.69 million 59.82 Enerpac Tool Group Competitors $4.46 billion $355.13 million 653.94

Enerpac Tool Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Enerpac Tool Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80% Enerpac Tool Group Competitors -18.33% -2.70% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enerpac Tool Group Competitors 1019 3710 4909 63 2.41

Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.10%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.31%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group rivals beat Enerpac Tool Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.