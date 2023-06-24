Comparing Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) & Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumentum and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 8 5 0 2.38 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Lumentum presently has a consensus price target of $58.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

This table compares Lumentum and Electronic Control Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.71 billion 2.21 $198.90 million ($0.55) -100.53 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Control Security.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum -2.02% 16.02% 5.99% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumentum beats Electronic Control Security on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Electronic Control Security

(Get Rating)

Electronic Control Security Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets technology-based integrated security solutions in the United States and the Middle East. The company offers entry control system, which regulates the passage of authorized vehicles and personnel into restricted areas; fiber optic intelligence and detection system; infrared perimeter intrusion detection systems provides dependable security barriers of pulsed infrared beams to create multiple detection zones; flight line security for aircraft parking areas, igloos and flight lines at air bases; rapid deployable intrusion detection systems; day/night and thermal imaging cameras; intelligent video motion detection; ARTSYS 360 – advanced radar technologies radar systems designed for detection and tracking of vehicles, humans, and drones; water infrastructure sensing equipment; and interoperable device management systems. It also provides site survey and risk assessment; design and engineering; systems manufacturing and integration; factory acceptance testing; installation supervision; and project commissioning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.