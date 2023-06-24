Comparing Resona (RSNHF) and Its Peers

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) is one of 280 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Resona to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Resona and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Resona
|N/A
|N/A
|0.05
|Resona Competitors
|$3.32 billion
|$707.52 million
|243.72
Resona’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Resona. Resona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Resona
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Resona Competitors
|29.20%
|10.80%
|0.93%
Dividends
Resona pays an annual dividend of $11.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 252.1%. Resona pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 17.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Resona is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
19.7% of Resona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Resona and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Resona
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Resona Competitors
|1267
|4065
|3680
|60
|2.28
As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 455.77%. Given Resona’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resona has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Resona competitors beat Resona on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Resona
Resona Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts. In addition, the company engages in the private equity businesses; collection of bills and receivables, factoring, credit card administration, business process outsourcing services, and placement services; and provision of business consulting, business process outsourcing, leasing, and system development services. It serves individuals and corporate customers. Resona Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.