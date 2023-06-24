Comparing Resona (RSNHF) and Its Peers

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) is one of 280 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Resona to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resona and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Resona alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resona N/A N/A 0.05 Resona Competitors $3.32 billion $707.52 million 243.72

Resona’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Resona. Resona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resona N/A N/A N/A Resona Competitors 29.20% 10.80% 0.93%

Dividends

This table compares Resona and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Resona pays an annual dividend of $11.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 252.1%. Resona pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 17.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Resona is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Resona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Resona and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resona 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resona Competitors 1267 4065 3680 60 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 455.77%. Given Resona’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resona has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Resona competitors beat Resona on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Resona

(Get Rating)

Resona Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts. In addition, the company engages in the private equity businesses; collection of bills and receivables, factoring, credit card administration, business process outsourcing services, and placement services; and provision of business consulting, business process outsourcing, leasing, and system development services. It serves individuals and corporate customers. Resona Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.