Comparing Ushio (UHOIF) & The Competition

Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ushio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ushio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ushio N/A N/A N/A Ushio Competitors -18.33% -2.70% -0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ushio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ushio N/A N/A 0.18 Ushio Competitors $4.46 billion $355.13 million 655.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ushio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ushio. Ushio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

42.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ushio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ushio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ushio Competitors 1019 3710 4909 63 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given Ushio’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ushio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ushio peers beat Ushio on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc. engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others. The company was founded in March 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

