Comparing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital -$36.90 million -1.47 -$89.08 million ($9.41) -0.95 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.88%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -34.56% 8.45% 0.36% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

