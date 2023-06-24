COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Down 6.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

