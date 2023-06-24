Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $745.48 million and $148.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,651.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00296307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00628392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00509019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00062241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,273,142 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,184,273.1049953 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24900171 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $161,325,649.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

