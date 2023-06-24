Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 165,273 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,273 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.09 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

