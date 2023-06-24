Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $352.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

