Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 672.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

