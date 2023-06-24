Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.19 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of EL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

