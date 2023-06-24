Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $33.43 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.