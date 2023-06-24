Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $71,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 5,235,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 992,123 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,891,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,442,000 after purchasing an additional 381,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,519,000 after buying an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.