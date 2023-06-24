Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 374,877 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NYSE STE opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

