Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,190 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.35.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

