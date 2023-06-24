Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

