Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,062 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $506.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $518.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.23.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

