Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 32,861 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.29% of Diodes worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

