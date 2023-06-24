Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.04%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

