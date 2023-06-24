Contrasting Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adevinta ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Zillow Group
|-5.80%
|-2.19%
|-1.50%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adevinta ASA
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|Zillow Group
|1
|7
|11
|0
|2.53
Insider and Institutional Ownership
19.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adevinta ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Zillow Group
|$1.96 billion
|5.61
|-$101.00 million
|($0.59)
|-79.59
Adevinta ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.
Summary
Adevinta ASA beats Zillow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
