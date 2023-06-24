Contrasting Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adevinta ASA 1 2 7 0 2.60 Zillow Group 1 7 11 0 2.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus price target of $84.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.57%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Adevinta ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adevinta ASA is more favorable than Zillow Group.

19.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adevinta ASA and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.61 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -79.59

Adevinta ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Adevinta ASA beats Zillow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

