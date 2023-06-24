Contrasting Genel Energy (GEGYF) and The Competition

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genel Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Genel Energy Competitors 589.53% 86.87% 18.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy N/A N/A 2.85 Genel Energy Competitors $901.20 million $250.03 million 138.08

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genel Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

27.9% of Genel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genel Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy Competitors 586 4016 7632 317 2.61

Genel Energy currently has a consensus target price of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,845.95%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 140.83%. Given Genel Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genel Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Genel Energy competitors beat Genel Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Genel Energy

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.