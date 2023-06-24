Contrasting Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ) and The Competition

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oculus VisionTech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors -1,086.30% -83.27% -12.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A -5.48 Oculus VisionTech Competitors $433.27 million -$43.14 million -152.96

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oculus VisionTech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oculus VisionTech. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oculus VisionTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors 334 1530 2877 50 2.55

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 154.44%. Given Oculus VisionTech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oculus VisionTech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

