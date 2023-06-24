Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $182,884.69 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $678.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

