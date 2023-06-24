Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $77,020.68 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

BASE stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

