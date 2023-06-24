Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.