Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CSGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

