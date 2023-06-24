Critical Analysis: China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Education Resources and 51Talk Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group -118.51% -152.30% -43.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Education Resources and 51Talk Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A 51Talk Online Education Group $18.72 million 2.08 -$42.56 million ($3.97) -1.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Education Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 51Talk Online Education Group. 51Talk Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Education Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Education Resources and 51Talk Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Education Resources beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

