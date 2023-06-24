Critical Review: Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) versus Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $418.73 million 0.30 $3.72 million ($0.11) -28.55

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boxed has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boxed and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 5 0 2.56

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 45.86%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -0.94% -6.10% -2.25%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

