Cronos Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $9.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

