CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Michael Sentonas Sells 10,551 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.