Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $519,211.71 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

