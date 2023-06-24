Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.0 %

CULP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

