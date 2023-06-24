CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

