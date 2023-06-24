Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $463,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.