DA Davidson Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Confluent by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.