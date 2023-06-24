Dakota Wealth Management Buys 66,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after buying an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,645. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

