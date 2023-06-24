Dakota Wealth Management Has $8.51 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 2,539,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.