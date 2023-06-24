Dakota Wealth Management Sells 121,146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,146 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $72.81. 1,742,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

