Dakota Wealth Management Sells 440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,025. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $147.55 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

