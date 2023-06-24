DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.24 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $16,559.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.47948437 USD and is up 38.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,957.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars.

