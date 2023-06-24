Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 5.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 679,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 952,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 506,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.