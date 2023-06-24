Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $17,827.20 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $17,827.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

