Decred (DCR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $222.83 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.58 or 0.00047642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00099335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,282,464 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

