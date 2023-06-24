Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of National HealthCare worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $269.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

