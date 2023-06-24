Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 303,300 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 3,601,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

