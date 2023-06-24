Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Target Price to GBX 145

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 145 ($1.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

